Beaufort eatery owners fined for allowing dine-in

BEAUFORT: Police will take drastic action by issuing summons to anyone caught violating the standard operation procedure (SOP), said Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak.

“There is no compromise. We will issue summons to anyone caught violating SOP on the spot,” he warned today after two restaurant owners were fined RM1,000 each for violating SOP during the movement control order (MCO) in Beaufort on Friday.

Azmir said both restaurant owners, a 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, violated the SOP by allowing customers to dine in their premises during the MCO period, from January 13 to 26.

They will be charged under the Prevention and Control Of Infectious Disease Regulation 2020.