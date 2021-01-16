Befrienders Kuching changes hotline operating hours

KUCHING: Befrienders Kuching has temporarily changed its hotline operating hours in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.

The number 082-242800 is now accessible from 6.30pm to 9pm until further notice.

“We have decided to take this action as a preventive measure for the safety and health of our volunteers. We would like to reassure that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure the confidentiality and anonymity of our users,” Befrienders Kuching said in a statement.

Those in need of emotional support can also reach out by emailing [email protected]

Befrienders Kuching is part of the Befrienders Malaysia network, a not-for-profit organisation providing emotional support for free to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair, and having suicidal thoughts.

Besides Befrienders Kuching, the public can also contact other centres for emotional support, but bear in mind that other centres may have modified their hours as well during this period.

Go to www.befrienders.org.my for updates.