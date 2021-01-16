Body of man believed to have fallen into Sarawak River found

KUCHING (Jan 16): The body of a male victim who fell into the Sarawak river on Jan 14 has been found near Pangkalan Hj Lajim, Kampung No 6 at around 12pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Awangku Sahiful Awangku Sazali by his family members.

According to the statement, Awangku was reported missing after he was swept away by strong river currents at around 12.50pm on Jan 14.

Earlier reports revealed that the deceased fell into the river together with a 27-year-old woman during the incident.

The 27-year-old woman was successfully rescued shortly after they had fallen into the river by members of the public, who had spotted them near the Kubah Ria Food Court at around 12.57pm.

The deceased’s body has since been handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, the SAR operation this morning was conducted within a 16km radius from where he was reported to be missing.

Also involved in the SAR operation were the police, police marine and the Civil Defence Force.