CMCO to be implemented in all divisions in Sarawak except Sibu from Jan 18-31, says Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be extended to other divisions in Sarawak from Jan 18 till Jan 31, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

At the same time, he said, the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division which begins today will be enforced till Jan 29.

“After observing and evaluating the increasing Covid-19 positive cases situation in Sarawak, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to implement MCO in Sibu Division from Jan 16 till 29, and extend the CMCO to other divisions in the state beginning Jan 18 at 12.01am till Jan 31 at 11.59pm,” he announced during SDMC’s daily Covid-19 update press conference today.

Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, also revealed that the committee had also discussed zoning Sarawak into different parts.

This, together with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the movement control orders, would be announced on tomorrow (Jan 17), he said.

He said Kuching Zone would consist of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian districts, while Sri Aman will be its own zone.

“Betong dan Sarikei districts will be one zone, Sibu one zone, Bintulu one zone, Mukah and Kapit one zone, and Limbang and Lawas one zone,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Uggah also advised community leaders to monitor the safety of their areas at all times, especially during this time of pandemic and flood happening concurrently.

He told community leaders to report immediately to the nearest Divisional Health Office if any community members display Covid-19 symptoms.

Apart from that, he also advised community leaders to also report sightings of strangers or outsiders lingering around in their areas, because they could probably be illegal immigrants who might be a carrier of Covid-19.