Cops deny social media claim of attempted suicide

MIRI: Police have denied a social media post claiming a villager in Piasau had attempted to take his own life on Thursday afternoon.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the man found clinging to a rope in front of a house in a village was actually high on drugs.

“Preliminary police investigation found that it was not an attempt to hang himself.

“The 29-year-old suspect may have become delusional under the influence of drugs,” he said.

A video and photo of the man being rescued by police had gone viral on Facebook.

It is learnt that the suspect was apprehended by a mobile patrol vehicle team.

The case has since been handed over to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.