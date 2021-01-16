Covid-19: 69 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak recorded 69 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 2,049, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The breakdown of the cases were 30 news cases recorded in Sibu, Kuching (10), Bintulu (9), Kanowit (5), Miri (4), Meradong (2), Asajaya (2), Selangau (2), Lubok Antu (1), Samarahan (1), Sarikei (1), Simunjan (1) and Sebauh (1).

“Out of the 30 new Covid-19 cases in Sibu, 29 cases were related to the Pasai Cluster while the remaining one case was detected after the patient undertook screening test at a private health facility,” said Uggah at a Covid-19 situation update press conference at the Old State Legislative Assembly building, Petra Jaya today.

For Kuching, he said eight out of the 10 new cases detected involved patients who just returned from places deemed as high-risk for the virus, which were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Sabah.

“One of the remaining two new cases in Kuching today was detected after the patient was screened for having close contact with a positive patient and another case was related to the Stutong Cluster.”

In Bintulu, Uggah stated seven cases were related to the Pasai Cluster, one case was discovered after having close contact with a positive patient and another case involved a foreigner who just returned from Pakistan.

Five more cases of Covid-19 linked to Pasai Cluster was reported in Kanowit and three cases linked to Jelita Cluster were detected in Miri. Another patient was tested positive in Miri after returning from high-risk areas.

Uggah added two new cases linked to Pasai Cluster were reported in Selangau and Meradong each today.

“In Asajaya, two new Covid-19 cases were reported and both patients exhibited symptoms associated with the virus when being tested at a public health clinic at Sadong Jaya. Both cases are classified as local transmitted cases.”

Moreover, Uggah added one patient was tested positive after being admitted into Sri Aman Hospital for experiencing Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and the case had been classified as locally transmitted.

“In Samarahan, one local was tested positive after showing symptoms of the virus. The patient had just returned from Kelantan, a high-risk area, on Jan 3 and was placed in quarantine centre.”

Uggah further added one new case each was reported in Sarikei, Simunjan and Sebauh and all three were linked to Pasai Cluster.