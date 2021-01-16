Covid-19: Samin says focus should be on vaccination

SIBU: Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) president Dr Renco Yong says the government must focus on Covid-19 vaccination because lockdown or movement restrictions will adversely affect businesses and the livelihood of the people in the long run.

Commenting on the implementation of movement control order (MCO) in Sibu, he said without a doubt it was a reasonable decision considering the many cases in a short period of time.

However, he said it only provided a short term and emergency measure.

“In the long term, vaccination is the only solution. The government should focus on that to give people hope.

“Many of my friends and relatives in Singapore have already received the vaccine, so the virus becomes normal flu to them. New diseases will crop up from time to time, but they will go with vaccination.

“I think our focus should be on vaccination because social isolation is only a temporary measure to stop the spread,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that shipbuilding and ship repair industry was having a very tough time due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is worse than the economic crisis in 2018.

“We still could work during the economic downturn. There were still jobs, albeit, with lesser profit margin.

“But, Covid-19 comes with MCO and travel restriction. No foreign buyer is willing to come to Sarawak, especially when they are required to be quarantined in Kuala Lumpur and also in Sarawak upon arrival.

“If this situation continues, I foresee that many industries will be forced to close their operation for good,” he said.