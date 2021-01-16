Essential services outlets to remain open during MCO

SIBU: Essential services outlets under Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s purview, licensing and regulations, would remain open throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) here, which takes effect today and remain in force until Jan 29.

In this regard, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said only the wet market sections of Sibu Central Market, Tiong Hua Road Market, Rejang Park Market, Sungai Merah Market, Grand Height Market and Jaya Li Hua Market would be allowed to open from 6am to 2pm daily, under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) throughout the MCO period.

“However, only the operation of stalls at the ground floor (wet market section) of Sibu Central Market would be on alternating basis, based on arrangement by the traders,” he said in a statement yesterday.

For eateries including coffeeshops, fast-food outlets and restaurant, there would strictly be no dine-in – all premises could only operate take-away orders and those slated for deliveries, said Ting.

“There must not be any display of chairs and tables at the premises. Physical distancing of at least 1m should be strictly observed by the customers as they wait for their take-orders.

“The operating hours (for all eateries) are from 6am to 8pm. Restaurants and fast food restaurants but limited only to delivery services or take-away food and drink,” he added.

In addition, all food and drink stalls at the markets, hawker’s centre and food courts had been ordered to close.

The same would apply to all night markets, weekend markets, ‘tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce markets), food trucks, and all merchandise stalls at Sibu Central Market.

“The Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Sibu would also be closed until further notice, and so is SMC Multi-Storey Carpark at Wong Nai Siong Road.

“The council seeks cooperation from everybody to take care of themselves, the health of their families and the safety of others. To reduce exposure means to reduce the spread of Covid-19. “Everyone is to look after themselves, work together with the government and stay healthy – this way, we can return to normal faster,” advised Ting.