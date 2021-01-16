GOF arrest 6 Indonesians in possession of expired passports in Mongkos

KUCHING (Jan 16): The General Operations Force (GOF) has arrested six Indonesian men when each of them were found to be in possession of an expired passport in an oil palm plantation at Jalan Mongkos-Serian around 7.50am this morning.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said five of the Indonesian suspects were initially stopped and checked while they were travelling inside a pick-up truck that was driven by a 29-year-old local male.

“The vehicle was believed to be heading to Serian town before it was stopped and checked,” said Aswandy in a statement today.

He added that all five immigrants during the check each produced an Indonesian passport that was believed to be expired.

“A few minutes later, the sixth suspect came over to the scene on a motorcycle and told PGA personnel that he was the leader of the group,” said Aswandy.

The sixth suspect was later arrested when he too produced an Indonesian passport that was already expired. All of the Indonesian suspects are aged between 21 and 46 years-old.

It is believed that the suspects from Pontianak and Singkawang, Indonesia are entering the state to seek employment opportunities.

All of the Indonesian suspects were arrested under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The local male was arrested under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Police also seized the pick-up truck and the motorcycle that was used by the sixth suspect for further investigation.