Improving flood situation in several states except in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in several states has shown good improvement with the decrease in the number of flood victims. However, Sarawak is still inundated with floodwaters.

To make matters worse, heavy rains are expected in some areas in Sarawak until Sunday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia also issued a weather warning of continuous heavy rain in Sabah during the same period, and said that the coastal areas of Sarawak and Sabah are expected to be hit by strong winds.

In safeguarding the welfare of flood victims and reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the Sarawak state government has taken precautions by setting the capacity of evacuation centres (PPS) in the state to not exceed 50 per cent of a centre’s total capacity.

As of yesterday afternoon, the number of flood victims housed in the state is 4,343 people with a total of 50 PPS still operating in the six flood-hit districts since Wednesday.

Flood conditions in other states such as Sabah, Johor and Pahang continue to show positive signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, Sabahans who were affected by the floods and high tide today received some cheer after an announcement was made that a donation of RM500 would be channelled to every family in the state.

The number of flood victims in the state dropped dramatically to 313 people from 84 families this afternoon and all the flood victims are being housed in seven PPS in the four districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Johor declined over the past few days with only 93 people in two PPS as of this afternoon while Pahang recorded a total of 7,012 victims in 92 PPS. — Bernama