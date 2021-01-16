Jeffrey recovers from Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has recovered from the novel coronavirus and left the hospital earlier today.

Jeffrey had been undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital since January 4 after testing positive for the virus on January 3.

Also allowed to leave the hospital was his wife, Datin Seri Panglima Cecilia Kitingan. Both left the hospital at around 1 pm today.

Jeffrey thanked the medical team who had been treating them especially State Health Department Director Dr Christina Rundi, QEH Director Dr William Gotulis, Infectious Disease Unit Chief Dr Lee Heng Gee and staff Dr Rachel, as well as all hospital staff who cared for them during their two-week stay at the hospital.

Jeffrey also thanked all his friends, families, supporters and all well wishers for their prayers and wishes.

“Most importantly, I am grateful for the job well done by our frontliners who have been working tirelessly, sacrificing their time and energy in this war against Covid-19,” he said.