KTS donates backpack sprayers to fire station

SIBU: The Sibu Central Fire and Rescue station has received a donation of four backpack sprayers from KTS Trading Sdn Bhd to carry out sanitisation operations.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager (light machinery division) Augustine Ling handed over the donation to station head Abdul Mutalif Jaafar yesterday.

Abdul Mutalif said the station previously only had four manual-type sprayers.

He said with the increase of Covid-19 cases here, the department had received many applications to carry out sanitisation works across the central region.

“With four units of these new backpack sprayers that use oil, it would allow us to perform decontamination operations more efficiently and quickly.

“This can also help reduce our members’ risk of infection if decontamination operations are performed quickly,” he said, thanking KTS for donating the equipment, which could also help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in public places.

“Usually our sanitisation operation would be carried out if there’s a request from the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) through the Resident’s Office,” he said.

Abdul Mutalif added that sanitisation operations had been recently carried out at the Sibu Islamic Complex, SMK Chung Hua, and Sibu Central Market.