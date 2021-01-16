List of SOPs for Sibu division released as first day of MCO gets underway

SIBU (Jan 16): The Movement Control Order (MCO) has come into effect in Sibu division, covering the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau from today (Jan 16) to Jan 29 due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has now released the following standard operating procedures (SOP) issued for the division. The full list can also be downloaded here.

Here are a few important points to take heed as detailed in the SOPs:

Restrictions

Inter-district and inter-state travel in MCO areas are prohibited without a police permit. Any movement into and out of MCO areas are disallowed without police permit.

All residents in MCO areas are not permitted to leave their home except only two people per household to purchase food, medication, diet supplement and necessities at places nearest to their house and a maximum of three persons including the patient to seek medication attention or treatment.

Movement in/out of MCO areas in emergency cases such as deaths is allowed after getting permission from the police.

Movement in/out of MCO areas in emergency cases such as a natural disaster is allowed.

Movement in/out of MCO areas in emergency cases such as deaths is allowed after getting permission from the police.

Movement to render assistance for disaster/humanitarian by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) need to obtain police’s permission and such assistance be channelled through Sibu Divisional Disaster Committee.

Carrying out government official matters and judicial duties is allowed.

Restaurants/eateries/food stalls, groceries and convenience shops are allowed to operate from 6am till 8pm.

Supply and food sale activities are permitted on takeaways, drive-through or delivery from 6am till 8pm.

Hospitals, clinics and medical laboratories can operate round-the-clock or according to the operating license.

Pharmacies can operate from 6am till 8pm.

Shops selling daily necessities are allowed to open 6am till 8pm.

Petrol stations are permitted to operate from 6am till 8pm.

Wet markets can operate from 6am till 2pm.

Veterinary and pet food shop can open from 6am till 8pm.

Laundry shops except self-service laundry are allowed to operate from 6am till 8pm.

All sectors listed under essential service registered with the relevant ministry/agency can operate throughout MCO, where staff movement is subject to operating registration and workers permit/confirmation letter from employers.

Movement for official government matters must be accompanied by an employer certification document.

Employee attendance capacity for services should be limited to employees who need to attend physically to the workplace for the purpose of performing duties and other categories of employees in essential services should be able to work from home. (The employer is responsible for making classification of categories to reduce the number of people in the workplace to a rate necessary that is, maximum 30 per cent only).

Those essential services (only 30 per cent attendance from management team, while the number of workers is determined by the management by ensuring social distancing and public health protocol can be implemented in workplace) are – manufacturing, construction, services, distribution trade, plantation and commodity and others.

For mosque/surau and houses of worships, the number of committee member permitted to be present is five people.

For Friday prayers (Solat Jumaat) is subject to the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) standard operating procedure (SOP) while other religions are subject to that issued by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Activities prohibited:

Night market, late night market, ‘pasar tani’, food truck, roadside hawker, mobile hawker, food court/hawker center and food stall/kiosk at roadside.

Boutique, self-service laundry, optical shops, barbers, salons, Spa, reflexology and health establishment outlet.

Tuition, music, dances, arts, revision, language classes and so on.

Night clubs or pubs, theme parks, indoor playground, family playground and theatres, concerts or live events.

Face-to-face meetings of government and private agencies involve the presence of representatives of external agencies can be implemented by video conferencing. (Face-to-face meetings are not allowed).

All seminars/workshops/courses/training/conferences/talks/exhibitions and activities related to meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE).

Official and informal ceremonies of government and private, social gatherings such as feasts, weddig ceremonies and engagements, receptions, ‘aqiqah’ ceremonies, prayers of peace, ‘tahlil’, anniversaries, birthday celebrations, reunions, retreats and other social events.

Participation of government and private officials for official and informal ceremonies from MCO, Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas to outside areas.

All sports, leisure and recreational activities.

Outbound / inbound tourism activities in MCO and EMCO areas.

Overseas tourism activities by citizens and domestic tourism activities which involves foreign tourists entering Malaysia except foreign tourists from the country as stated by the Minister.

University/college/school/kindergarten/nursery/childcare center and others.

Any activity that can cause many people to congregate somewhere that hinders social distancing and compliance with the directives of the Director General of Health.

Other matters decided by the government from time to time.