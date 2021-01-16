MBKS may reduce speed limit of Jalan Stutong-BDC to 60km/h due to high number of accidents

A video compilation of accidents along Jalan Stutong-BDC captured by CCTV of a nearby house facing the road that went viral earlier this week.

KUCHING (Jan 16): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is looking at reducing the speed limit along Jalan Stutong-BDC near the new Kuching Specialist Hospital (KPJ) area to 60 kilometres per hour (km/h), said mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He reminded road users to slow down when approaching the accident-prone area.

“Road users are to slow down their vehicles, as we are planning to reduce the speed limit along that stretch to 60km/h.

“We hope that this will reduce the number of accidents that have occurred in the area,” he said in his weekly Facebook Live session titled ‘Shall WEE Talk?’ today.

Wee added that the Public Works Department (JKR) has come up with an official report and recommendations for temporary and long-term measure to improve the road conditions and to reduce the number of road accidents in the area.

“Among other recommendations is to reassess the skid resistance of the road, to install ‘No U-Turn’ signs at all turning lanes along the road and to put up reflective warning signs to remind road users that the area is an accident-prone stretch.

“These are the measures that will be implemented as soon as possible to reduce accidents in the area, especially during the rainy season like now,” he said.

On Friday, Wee together with MBKS councillors, JKR officers and the police made an inspection to the site to assess the conditions of the road. JKR had presented their report and recommendations to Wee.

The dangers posed by the road conditions were raised up following a recent viral video footage captured from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) of a nearby house showing cars skidding and spinning upon approaching that stretch of the road.