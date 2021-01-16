MCO: Traders urge govt to consider allowing night markets to open

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association of Malaysia (GPPPKMM) has urged the government to consider allowing night markets to operate in areas placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its secretary-general Mohamed Zamri Mohammed said the traders would comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be able to earn their income during this challenging period.

“Traders are mostly from the B40 category, and part of them are living hand-to-mouth with no savings, so they might be able to survive for a week or two, but what will happen if the MCO is extended?” he said while appearing as a guest on the Ruang Bicara programme aired on Bernama TV yesterday night.

Mohamed Zamri said he was confident that the traders had the awareness and knowledge to conduct business in the new normal from their experience under the various phases of the MCO.

Meanwhile, Economic Action Council executive director Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali said night market operations during the MCO period required a very clear model to ensure the goal of curbing Covid-19 is achieved, without affecting the welfare and safety of any party.

“For instance, in the past, we could enter the night market from any direction, maybe we can create and limit the entry and exit points under the supervision of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), he said.

In addition, Noor Azlan said the level of awareness and discipline among Malaysians to practice self-control would also play an important role if traders are allowed to operate during the MCO period. — Bernama