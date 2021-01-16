Need for SDMC to address school reopening on Jan 20 in light of pandemic, says MBKS mayor

KUCHING: It is hoped that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will come up with the most suitable measure to address parents’ concern about schools reopening on Jan 20, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Aware that education is under the purview of the Education Ministry and the date for the reopening of schools did not change other than for areas under Movement Control Order (MCO), he hopes that the state government will come up with a solution best suited for Sarawak.

“I personally think it is going to be hard to control the students, especially the younger children, when they are in school. Some people may say that the infectivity rate among children is low but it is still a matter of concern for parents.

“Also, looking at the increase in the number of cases and the recent floods, we really need to relook at whether schools are to reopen as scheduled,” he said in his weekly Facebook Live session titled ‘Shall WEE Talk?’ today.

Wee noted that certainly there will be many factors to consider if the reopening pf schools is to be delayed further.

“The government will have to look at the most suitable measure. There is need to consider the fact that if children are not going to school, how is it going to affect their parents who have to go to work?

“Some parents were asking if it is okay if they choose not to send their children to school come Jan 20. I personally think their safety is more important and if the parents do not want to send their children to school, it is fine,” he said.

He also reminded students that even if the reopening of schools was delayed further, they must stay put at home.

“Do not take the opportunity to wander around out there or go shopping especially with Chinese New Year approaching. It is not the time to do so,” he stressed.