No screening at Sibu Indoor Stadium during MCO period

SIBU: The screening centre at Sibu Indoor Stadium here will close from today to prevent public gathering following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) here.

However, the drive-through Covid-19 swab at the State Library is still operating for ‘close contact’ screening from Monday to Saturday (9am to 1pm).

In a statement yesterday Sibu Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) urged those who are ‘in close contact’ with Covid-19 patients or are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, flu or sore throat to come for screening at Lanang or Sibu Jaya health clinics which operate from Monday to Friday (8am to 4pm).

The clinics will break off from 1pm to 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday from 11.45am to 2.15pm.

The clinics will operate from 9am to noon on Saturday but are closed on Sunday.