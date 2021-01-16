Only wet markets in Sibujaya, Selangau can operate during MCO

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) says only the wet markets in Sibujaya and Selangau are allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from today to Jan 29.

The operating hours would be from 6am till 2pm daily, a council press statement said yesterday.

“‘Pasar ria’, ‘tamu’, night markets, dry markets, council’s food courts and smoke houses in Sibujaya have been instructed to close throughout the MCO period. Additionally, the ‘tamu’ in Selangau and Stapang have also been instructed to close during the period,” the statement said.

Coffee shops are allowed to operate from 6am till 8pm daily, but restricted to takeaways only, it said.

Business premises are ordered to close to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Information and instruction are issued from time-to-time and will be updated if there is further instruction from the authorities.

SRDC calls for cooperation and attention from those concerned and to always adhere to the standard operating procedures, it said.

Meanwhile, SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said: “I fully agree with it (statement) due to the severity of Covid-19 outbreak in Sibu. We cannot take any chances at the moment and we must all do our part to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection in Sibu.

“Our enforcement and public health teams will monitor closely the SOP compliance. We are working closely with the police, Civil Defence Force, Rela and others to check on the compliance level,” Sempurai said.