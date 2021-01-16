Over half of flood victims return home from evac centres as floodwaters recede

KUCHING (Jan 16): The number of victims who were displaced by the floods in Sarawak has decreased from 4,247 victims at 8am today to 2,414 victims as of 5pm today.

Kuching division still holds the highest number of victims, with 1,328 victims placed at 11 Flood Evacuation Centres (PPS) despite the improving weather conditions.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement also said that only 22 PPS were currently open as of 5pm as compared to 51 PPS at 8am this morning.

It was also revealed that all seven PPS in Kota Samarahan have been closed and the flood victims have been allowed to return to their homes.

Besides Kuching, other areas where PPS are still operational include 10 in Serian (1,079 victims) and one in Miri (7 victims).

Currently, the area with the highest number of flood victims in Sarawak is at SK Tanah Puteh, Serian with 329 victims from 98 families.