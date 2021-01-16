Police issue warnings to non-essential services still operating on first day of MCO in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 16): Some shop operators in town that provide non-essential services have been warned by the police for opening their shops today.

It was observed that although it is a quieter weekend in which most shops in town are closed, some of the non-essential shops along Central Road and High Street continued to open as usual today despite the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

According to Sibu Police Chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the police did a quick check today in town to ensure that everyone was complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) on the first day of the MCO, which is scheduled to last until Jan 29.

“We conducted a patrol in town today to make sure that everyone was complying with the SOPs. The premises that must be closed have been advised to do so.

“So far, no compounds have been issued, we are just giving advice to them,” he said when contacted.

The patrol was led by DSP Ariffin Bahar.

The police also issued warnings to members of the public in town, especially at the Sibu Central Market. for not wearing their face masks properly.

“Please wear your masks properly, do not pull it down to your chin, wear it properly, always observe physical distancing,” the police warned the members of the public using a loudspeaker.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting who also made his rounds around the town said that he saw some shops providing non-essential services were still open as usual and had alerted the police.

“Today is the first day, so maybe some people do not understand. I was told that the police will only give warnings to them for now,” he said.

He is happy to see that none were sitting leisurely in coffee shops anymore.

Meanwhile, police also set up roadblocks at Paradom, Mile 12 Oya Road and Pasai and in Jakar (Sarikei).

Stanley said so far, everyone was complying with the SOP.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced on Thursday that Sibu division would under go the MCO due to the escalating number of Covid-19 cases.

Sibu division cover the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.