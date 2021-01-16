Police on the hunt for Facebook user ‘Jenifer Lawrence’ for allegedly spreading misinformation on Covid-19 stats

KUCHING: The police are currently tracking down a Facebook user known as ‘Jenifer Lawrence’ for allegedly posting a fake statement on the number of Covid-19 positive cases yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the user had caused restlessness and panic among the public after falsely posting that Sarawak recorded a total of 321 Covid-19 positive cases yesterday.

“Currently, we are now waiting for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to confirm the suspect’s identify before carrying out the arrest,” said Aidil in a statement today.

The police, he said, received a police report against the Facebook user from a 33-year-old security guard who came across the posting at around 5.24pm yesterday.

The complainant in his police report claimed that the information that was posted on Facebook was also spread in a WhatsApp group called “Covid 19 Malaysia”.

He also claimed that the user would occasionally post Covid-19 related information in English, Bahasa Melayu and Mandarin on Facebook.

However, the posting of the fake figures was eventually deleted at 6pm by the Facebook user.