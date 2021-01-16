PSB Mambong calls on relevant authorities to fix triangular road junction at Jalan Mambong-Sarig

KUCHING (Jan 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mambong has called on the authorities concerned to do something at the “triangular-shaped” road junction at Jalan Mambong-Sarig near here.

Its chairman Sanjan Daik said the triangular junction going to Kampung Petag, Kampung Sta’ang and Kampung Bangau from the main road was not only an accident-prone area but an eye-sore to road users travelling along the road.

He said the villagers from Kampung Bangau, Kampung Staang and Kampung Petag had been asking him to highlight the issue.

He said according to them, many accidents had happened at the junction causing injuries and damage to vehicles only.

“The position of the junction at the foot of the hill, which is blinded by a small hill from Kampung Simboh direction, is the root cause of accidents at the junction.

“I was told by a villager Midar Dessing whose house is situated at the top of the small hill not far from the junction that she had witnessed many accidents at the junction.

“According to her, motorists who were involved in the accidents complained that they failed to see vehicles wanting to enter the junction due to the small hill when approaching the junction,” he said.

Sanjan suggested that to avoid accidents at the junction, the authorities concerned should lower the small hill prior to reaching the junction to enable motorist to have a clear view of the junction.

He said aside from that, the triangular shaped junction must to be changed to a roundabout or to enlarge the junction area.