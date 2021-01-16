Sarawak flood evacuees drop to 4,247 at 8am, 51 evacuation centres opened

KUCHING (Jan 16): The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak dropped to 4,247 as of 8am today, with Kuching division recording the highest number of victims with 2,853.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said a total of 51 flood evacuation centres (PPS) have been set up since midnight.

A total of 33 PPS is in Kuching, 10 in Serian, seven in Kota Samarahan and one in Miri.

In Kota Samarahan, the number of victims remained at 319 victims, Serian (1,068) and Miri (7).

The statement also said the highest number of flood victims in Sarawak is at SK Tanah Puteh, Serian with 326 victims from 95 families.