SEB: Landslides caused by rainy weather reason for power disruption in Bau-Lundu

KUCHING (Jan 16): The ongoing rainy weather conditions caused two landslides along the Bau-Lundu main road, affecting power supply to about 9,000 customers in Bau-Lundu, Lundu, Sematan and Telok Melano.

Sarawak Energy Berhad Regional Manager for Western Region, Choo Min Chong said two 33kV overhead lines tripped after the landslide incidents damaged an electrical pole and caused underground cable fault from soil erosion.

The first line was reported to trip at about 11:30pm on Wednesday.

Choo said Sarawak Energy immediately deployed its operations team to assess the impact of the landslide on the fallen pole.

“However, repair efforts were hampered by unsafe site conditions due to landslide and area inaccessibility due to flood waters,” he said last night (Jan 15).

He revealed second line tripped at about 10:45am yesterday after another landslide incident damaged the underground cable.

Choo said the restoration efforts will only proceed after the site has been cleared and safe for repair works.

He added the team is working to repair the broken pole at the first line, with restoration expected to complete today by 10pm at press time.

“Earth movement and poor weather conditions continue to hamper the team’s progress in safe and quick restoration works.

“We are updating our affected customers on the situation and truly appreciate their kind understanding on this. We assure them that we are doing our best to restore power supply safely as soon as we can,” he explained.

He said customers can contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 for more information and service updates.

Alternatively, they can email to [email protected] They can also download Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB cares, available on Google Play and Apple App Store for assistance.