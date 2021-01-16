Tasik Biru rep advises motorists using Bau-Lundu road to be careful as road repair works underway

KUCHING (Jan 16): Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep advised motorists using the Bau-Lundu Road to exercise caution as road repair works are currently underway.

In a Facebook post today, he said that the road was temporarily closed to ease the repair works.

“Stone reclamation works are also currently underway and there is no more space for the machines to move. As such, the road had to be (temporarily) closed,” he added.

He then advised motorists heading to Bau or Lundu to use alternative roads if they needed to reach the areas.

“We suggest the ambulances to standby if there are any emergency cases (in the area),” he added.