The promises and perils of the smartphone in our society

How often do you notice when you are out in public, inside a café, in a waiting room, at a gathering or meeting – that most people have their eyes glued onto their devices in the palm of their hands, on the table, on their laps, or elsewhere? Even though their physical presence may be there but their minds and concentration are somewhere else, distracted, in another world, with someone or something else.

May I introduce to you the 2021 online addict – someone who can never leave his device alone – sadly and tragically a growing segment of our population today, young and old, rich and poor, literate and non, highly educated or drop-outs. What is distracting them on their smartphones, iPads, and other devices? Social media – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter; YouTube; online news portals; business pages; messages and texts on WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, etc. They could also be browsing online shopping sites such as Amazon, Shopee, Grab, Food Panda, etc. They could be checking information or searching on Wikipedia, Google, or Bing. The list is endless and it is a vast world out there on the internet.

For those of us who are baby-boomers, those born after the Second World War, also known more popularly as the Japanese war in these parts; as well as those who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s, we are now officially the ‘non-connected’ veterans of an era which has passed.

We were the generation that had gleaned daily newspapers and magazines for our news and information; listened to the radio and watched the early days of television when it was black and white and high-definition meant nothing. We played our vinyl records on gramophone players to listen to music and used magnetic tape for recording our voices and music we wanted to listen to over and over again. Books were printed on paper and were bulky and stored in libraries and bookstores.

When we wanted to speak or communicate with someone anywhere else in the same town or country we used our telephones; when we wanted to research for our exam papers we went to the library and borrowed books. It took us a lot of research, effort, and time to gather enough information to write an essay, a project paper, or a thesis. When we wanted to communicate at length, we wrote letters and these were sent by either surface mail (by sea) or airmail, and it took anytime between a month and a week for them to be delivered. We then had to wait for the replies.

From the 1990s onwards, the internet grew by leaps and bounds and within the last 30 years we have seen the reality of what we as young boys had only read about in our science fiction comic books and novels – a revolution in mass communication the likes of which the world has never seen in its entire history. The last time sometime close to it happened was when Gutenberg had invented the printing machine, and even that had its one limited singular use – creating books.

But what have all these smart and clever inventions brought to our society at large and specifically to our own lives in particular?

For an invention that was supposed to bring us all closer together, which it has in terms of mass communication in an instance, it has also torn us further apart. We can send a text message which is received instantly at the other end of the world within a nano-second, but we have lost the human touch and communication between individuals seated just across the table or within the same room.

Today, instead of sitting down your teenage son or daughter to have a heart to heart talk, you have a choice of either sending him an email, a lengthy text, or just speaking to him or her on the smartphone, usually hands-free while you are on the road, on the way to your next destination.

Why should that be the case?

Well, maybe it’s because when you’re both in the same room you were either preoccupied with your own phone call, or were on your device checking on the news or scrolling your missed messages, or watching television, or rushing a project paper in your home office. He as well was probably watching YouTube or clicking on social media to post on Facebook. Together, although the both of you were in the same space physically, you were apart in your own separate worlds.

It is not too late to make amends or to do something about it. But you might have missed the chance and the opportunity. It has to start young, very young, even before your children have gone to playschool, preschool, at around the time when you got them hooked on devices – iPads, or smartphones, or the home PC. It should always start with some form of parental control and discipline. Children who are allowed to use any device, be it to play games, watch cartoons, or view educational programmes must be carefully restricted to use them only at certain times and for a limited number of hours.

According to a New York Times research article this is the current advisory for our children’s screen time:

• Children under 18 months – to avoid screen based media except for video chatting with grandparents, relatives, and parents when they’re not there.

• Children 18–24 months – only high quality programming and parents should watch with the children.

• From two years to five years – limit screen time to one hour per day of high quality programming.

It is also advised that screen-free time should be two hours before bedtime, during meals, and in the bedroom.

At the moment the current statistics show an average of seven hours a day is spent on screen time by kids and teens in the western world! Isn’t that shocking?

To conclude, statistics show that there are five billion mobile phone users in the world today, of which three billion are smartphones. Millennials spend on average 5.7 hours per day on their phones, 48 minutes of which are just texting. Baby-boomers are not far off with five hours on average and 30 minutes texting.

Did you know that on average we all check our phones 58 times on any given day?

Certainly it is a fact of life that we cannot live without our smartphones today, although I still know a handful of people who do not own one, but they are a dying breed. It is up to us as individuals to have total control of how we use it and not to allow it to abuse us to the point when we are overly-dependent on it so much so that without a smartphone in the palm of our hands or in our pocket or purse we feel lost – or we behave like zombies in search of our next fix.

Treat is as the tool it really is, a device for us to communicate with each other, to obtain information that we seek, and to store our personal data – be it our directory of friends’ contacts, family photos, or favourite moments. We should use it as a guide, an informant, even a confidant if you wish but do not allow it to steal your personal time, intrude into your precious space, alter your personality, or change your behaviour.

After all it’s only a machine and a device – albeit one that has the means to control your life, but only if you let it happen.

Comments can reach the writer via [email protected]