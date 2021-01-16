Total cases in Malaysia cross 150,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR: The overall total Covid-19 cases in Malaysia yesterday surpassed 150,000, with new cases in the past 24 hours reaching 3,211.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the increase in daily cases took the cumulative total for Covid-19 to 151,066 infections, while active cases with infectivity now stood at 35,253.

“From the overall new cases recorded today (yesterday), five were import cases, while the balance were local transmissions,” he said in statement on the development of Covid-19 yesterday.

He said Selangor continued to report the highest daily infections, with 8,890 cases followed by Johor (535 cases), followed by Sabah with 514 cases.

There were also eight deaths reported yesterday – taking the cumulative fatalities in the country to 586 cases.

The death cases involved two victims in Sabah, four in Selangor and one each in Kedah and Johor – the victims aged between 62 and 79.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Pasir Cluster recorded the highest increase with 171 cases, followed by Damai Construction Site Cluster (130 cases), and Beringin Cluster (112 cases).

Dr Noor Hisham also announced another 12 new clusters yesterday, with seven in the workplace – namely the Jalan Telok Gong Cluster, Lingkaran Lintang Cluster, Persiaran Selatan Cluster, Jalan Kluang Cluster, Ladang Matamba Cluster, Damai Construction Site Cluster and Restoran Putra Cluster. Other clusters included Kampung Perani Cluster, Ladang Baturong Cluster, Pondok Hidayah Cluster, Kota Road Cluster and the Tembok Kemus Cluster.

The Jalan Telok Gong Cluster in Klang, Selangor had 108 cases detected Covid-19 positive; the Lingkaran Lintang Cluster also in Klang had 25 cases, and the Persiaran Selatan Cluster in Johor Bahru had 61 cases. The Jalan Kluang Cluster involving Batu Pahat, Johor had 18 Covid-19 positive cases, the Ladang Matamba Cluster in Lahad Datu, Sabah had 20 cases; Damai Construction Site Cluster in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur had 130 cases, and Restoran Putra Cluster located in Precinct 9, Putrajaya recorded 19 cases.

The Kampung Perani Cluster was detected in Kota Tinggi, Johor with 18 cases; Ladang Baturong Cluster in Kunak, Sabah with 54 cases; Pondok Hidayah Cluster in Machang, Kelantan with 15 cases; Kota Road Cluster in Kinta, Larut, Matang and Selama, Perak with 18 cases; while Tembok Kemus Cluster had 22 cases.

To date, there is a total of 635 clusters – 351 clusters have closed including four that ended yesterday, namely the Bah Medan Cluster, Jalan Dalam Cluster, Nibong Cluster and Dermaga Cluster.

The number of active clusters being monitored now stands at 284 and from the total, 85 reported additional cases yesterday.

In this regard, there were 1,939 cases of Covid-19 recovery – taking the cumulative recoveries from the virus to 115,227, or 76.3 per cent of the overall cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 204 patients being treated in intensive care units, with 87 of them on ventilators. — Bernama