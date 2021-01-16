Uggah: Schools in MCO, CMCO zones to implement home-based learning, only students sitting for national exams can go to school

KUCHING (Jan 16): Schools in Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) zones in Sarawak will implement home-based learning methods as set by the Ministry of Education last year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said only students sitting for national exams are allowed to physically come to school, which are also subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance.

“For schools in MCO and CMCO areas, physical attendance are only allowed for those sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and Diploma Vokasional Malaysia (DVM) for the year 2020 and 2021, as well as equivalent international exams.

“Boarding school students sitting for these exams are allowed to stay in their dormitories beginning Jan 16 as announced by Ministry of Education prior.

“Meanwhile, for preschools and non-exams students in Primary 1-6 and Form 1-4 in MCO and CMCO areas, school session which is expected to begin on Jan 20 will resume through home teaching and learning methods, according to the suitability of the teachers.

“This method also applies to second semester SVM and DVM students of the 2020 session at the Sarawak Vocational College,” he said during the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) daily Covid-19 update press conference today.

Senior Minister of Education Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin in April last year announced that schools affected by the movement control orders were to implement the home-based learning method through online, depending on the suitability of the teachers.

Meanwhile, Uggah also revealed that the SDMC has decided to implement MCO on Sibu District beginning Jan 16 till 29, and CMCO in other parts of Sarawak from Jan 18 till Jan 31.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) on the movement control orders would be released to the public on Jan 17.