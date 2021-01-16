SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) office has closed down with immediate effect until further notice after one of its staff members was tested positive of Covid-19 yesterday.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said in a statement last night the staff member has been admitted to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

“As such, all council staff who have been in contact with the said staff, must do the PCR tests tomorrow (today).

“SRDC will close down, with immediate effect, until further notice,” Sempurai said.

He disclosed he and his deputy, Wong Ching Yong, went for PCR tests Thursday, and their results were negative.

“SRDC will commence sanitisation as soon as possible. I urge the public to strictly comply with all the requirements of MCO (Movement Control Order),” he said.