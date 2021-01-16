Wee: CNY celebrants reminded to keep celebration simple this year

KUCHING (Jan 16): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng reminded Chinese New Year celebrants to keep their celebration simple in view of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that have been issued by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This Chinese New Year is a challenge to all of us. If possible, do not need to celebrate. Just have a simple reunion dinner at home and use WhatsApp or video call to relatives and friends.

“We hope that everyone will cooperate so that we will be able to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said in his weekly Facebook Live talk session titled “Shall WEE Talk?” today.

On a question regarding CNY bazaars or road shows at shopping malls, Wee said it was up to the premises owners to apply for approval from State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) as they were being done on private properties.

“They have to write and apply for approval from SDMC. Then they have to ensure there is physical distancing between the kiosks and that all the SOP are in place. It is very much like how the shops do their trading.

“You can’t stop people from trading,” he said.

Wee said that the council would be putting up Chinese New Year lanterns and music to liven up some places.

“Even though people cannot celebrate Chinese New Year grandly this year, we should not lose the festive mood of the tradition.

“The council will be putting up lanterns along Padungan and some other places. We will also put up sound system at markets to play Chinese New Year tunes. We have done this at Kenyalang Market today, and we will be doing it at Petanak,” he said.

According to the SDMC SOP for Chinese New Year, activities which are not allowed also include open houses, house-to-house visits, reunion dinners in restaurants and hotels, CNY bazaars and celebrations at temples and public places are not allowed.

For the customary reunion dinner on CNY eve on Feb 11, only close family members are allowed to gather for the dinner, and they cannot exceed 20 people.

The SOP also said the celebration was only allowed on the first day, and limited to 20 family members at any one time.

The host must also prepare thermometers or thermal scanners to check each guest and to record their details like name, date and time at location, and phone number manually, or via the MySejahtera, CovidTrace or Qmunity mobile apps for contact tracing.

SDMC said visitors with body temperature exceeding 37°C or have symptoms of illness must be turned away and should instead head to the nearest hospital or clinic.

It is also mandatory for homeowners to ensure seating arrangement comply with the physical distancing of one metre, and avoid body contact like the shaking of hands.