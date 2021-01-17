2021 outlook on Northeast Asian equity markets

In this article, we will analyse the investment opportunities in the two Northeast Asian equity markets: Korea and Japan. We believe that the semiconductor industry in South Korea and new economic sector in Japan will deliver potential upsides in the near future.

Over the past ten years, earnings growth of South Korean equity market has been highly volatile and cyclical. During 2011 to 2014 when China’s economy slowed down, the sales in China accounted for a large proportion of South Korean companies’ sales, which led to their earnings recession for nearly four years.

Then, due to the China-US trade friction and the trade disputes with its second-largest trading partner, Japan, between 2018 and 2019, the earnings of South Korean market slumped once again.

The plummet in 2019 even created a record low since 2002, along with the earnings of two major weightings, Samsung and SK Hynix, plummeting by 52.8 and 87 per cent respectively in the year.

The price earnings ratio (PE) of KOSPI was mostly at the historical average of 10 times from 2011 to 2019. However, due to the sharp drop in earnings in the past two years and the sluggish earnings growth forecast of this year, the PE jumped to +1 standard deviation last year, and it has risen to +2 standard deviations since November last year year.

Six major constituents dominate South Korean stock market

The top six holdings of KOSPI account for 43 per cent of the market capitalisation, 40 per cent of the total market earnings, and 52 per cent of the MSCI South Korea Index. Among the six holdings, a mobile phone and semiconductor manufacturer, Samsung Electronics is the largest holding, accounting for 26 per cent of KOSPI and 31 per cent of MSCI South Korea Index.

The second-largest constituent is a memory chipmaker, SK Hynix. The two memory/semiconductor companies altogether account for more than 30 per cent of Korean stocks. Among the six major constituents, there are two lithium battery suppliers, LG CHEM and Samsung SDI.

LG CHEM is one of the world’s largest lithium battery suppliers and the main supplier of Tesla’s factories in China. Benefited from the governments’ increased efforts in promoting new energy vehicles through their policies, the projected earnings growth of the two lithium battery companies are still very strong this year despite the pandemic. On a side note, NAVER is the parent company of the communication app, Line.

Looking ahead, the earnings growth of these six major constituents this year and the next two years are rather robust.

However, excluding these six companies, the projected earnings growth of the overall market in 2020 is still sluggish and has been experiencing negative growth until Samsung and SK Hynix announced better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Since then, the South Korean stock market earnings growth forecast was revised upward again to four per cent currently. But in the coming two years, it will grow strongly.

The earnings forecast of South Korean equity market this year are mainly dragged down by the consumer discretionary and financial sectors. However, we believe that the consumer discretionary sector dominated by automakers will rebound strongly in the next two years and contribute to the earnings growth of the index.

In fact, automobile manufacturers have faced production interruptions many times this year, such as factory shutdowns and logistics and transportation interruptions, plus the even larger influence by the epidemic.

These pressures are expected to be relieved next year. The rebound in earnings of automakers will propel the market’s earnings growth.

Another driving factor is the rebounding demand and prices for memory chips. The second-largest constituent, SK Hynix, is a pure memory chipmaker, while Samsung Electronics is the world’s largest memory chipmaker despite having a wide range of business.

With reference to Samsung’s third-quarter performance this year, the smartphone business accounted for approximately 42 per cent of its revenue, and semiconductors accounted for 35 per cent, of which 75 per cent came from memory chips.

Nikkei 225 Index will focus on new economic sector

As to Japan’s market, Nikkei 225 is a price-weighted index like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but it focuses more on new economy sector evidenced by technology stocks taking up more than 46 per cent of the index.

The top 10 constituents are dominated by companies with fast earnings growth, such as Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing, SoftBank, the third largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer, Tokyo Electronics, a mechanical equipment manufacturer, FANUC, and the telemedicine service provider, M3.

Unlike KOSPI, Nikkei 225 is more diverse without being dominated by a single industry or stock.

On the contrary, the cap-weighted TPOX is dominated by large old economy sector, including Toyota, Sony, Nippon Telegraph, Mitsubishi UFJ, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and so on, which is totally different from Nikki 225 in concepts. In fact, the holdings of Japanese equity funds are closer to the allocation of Nikkei 225.

The overall earnings performance of Japanese stock market this year has been dragged down by multiple sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financial and industrial sectors.

Even so, these sectors are expected to welcome a sharp rebound in the years to come. Similar to South Korean market, Japan’s consumer discretionary sector contains many automakers. This sector is estimated to make a comeback next year and contribute to the index’s earnings growth.

The six major constituents in Nikkei 225 come from different sub-sectors, accounting for 32 per cent of the index. These sectors are predicted to rebound strongly in the next two years, with the only exception being SoftBank.

The company recorded a loss of US$12.7 billion in 2019 due to the decline in the fair value of its Vision Fund’s investments (such as in Uber and WeWork). Yet in the first half of this year, the company recorded earnings of US$18 billion, which made up for the loss in 2019 and was close to the level of the whole year of 2018.

We believe that the current market’s forecast of a 50 per cent drop in earnings for 2021 is mainly due to analysts’ belief that the Vision Fund cannot repeat its strong performance in the year to come. On the whole, the market believes that Japanese stocks will have an earnings growth of 30 per cent next year. We believe that this goal is not aggressive but achievable.

The earnings growth of Nikki 225 has been rather strong over the past decade, which is different from what people might be thinking. It recorded negative growth only in 2011 (suffering from 311 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami), last year and this year.

Supported by the rising earnings growth, the PE of Japanese market has declined from 20 times above in 2011 to 15 times in 2019, even though the stock prices went high. The PE rose again due to the negative earnings growth in the recent two years.

Historically, Nikkei 225 has a high correlation with its earnings per share. On the whole, we believe that the earnings prospects of Japanese stocks in the next two years are bullish without serious fundamental problems.

However, the problem lies in their high valuations. Nikkei 225 is one of the best-performing markets year to date, with an increase of more than 13 per cent, accompanied by a forecast of a 10 per cent decline in earnings, causing its valuation to look quite expensive.

However, similar to the Hang Seng Index, Nikkei 225 is more dynamic than TOPIX, and it consists of a higher proportion of fast-growing industries in recent years. Therefore, based on a fair PE of 20x revalued upward, Nikkei 225 is expected to reach 30,000 points by the end of 2022.

It can be seen that even though the earnings outlook is still healthy, the increase will be limited by its high valuation.