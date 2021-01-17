393 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 393 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero death and 337 recoveries today (January 17), said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 393, making the cumulative total to 43,644 cases. No death have been recorded,” he said.

“Today, a total of 337 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 39,326. A total of 2,949 patients are receiving treatment, 766 people in the hospitals and 2185 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centres).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 84 and 21 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is the the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II today.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 72 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Lahad Datu (65), Tawau (28), Penampang (27), Tuaran (26), Kinabatangan (25), Keningau (18), Kota Marudu (17), Sandakan (16), Papar (15), Semporna (15), Kunak (11), Putatan (11), Kota Belud (eight), Tambunan (eight), Kalabakan (seven), Ranau (seven), Beaufort (six), Nabawan (four), Tongod (two), Pitas (two), Sipitang (one), Tenom (one), and Beluran (one).

He said no cases were found in Kudat, Kuala Penyu and Telupid, and no new red zones were reported today.

“There are two new clusters recorded, namely Jalan Mawila Cluster in Kota Kinabalu with 14 cases taking the cumulative total to 15 cases. The index case was detected through a cross-state screening case on

January 13, 2020 involving a civil servant, and the Taman Jinak Fish Cluster in Tuaran and Kota Belud with 18 cases that brings the cumulative total to 21 cases. The index case is a close contact to the son-in-law from Beaufort who attended the family day from January 2 to 3, at Taman Tuaran Jinak Fish,” said Masidi.