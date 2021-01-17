Borneo Post Online

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 26 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question 1: Can I write in my will to give my house to my son on the condition that he continues to service the outstanding loan?

Rockwills Answer: Yes, you can. However, do have distribution options available for your executor in case your son decides not to continue paying for the loan. You will have to consider whether the house should be given to a substitute beneficiary or to be sold off and then the proceeds can be given to whomsoever you choose.

You should also consider your son’s dependency on the house. If this house is his only residing place, you should consider if he can afford to continue paying for the outstanding loan. This is to ensure that the condition you impose does not overburden your son.

We suggest you consult a professional estate planner so that your will is drafted with well-informed decisions.

Question 2: I never liked my son-in-law and I don’t trust him to take care of my daughter. After my passing, I don’t want my assets given to my daughter to be taken or given to her husband. What can I do?

Rockwills Answer: You can have special instructions called a testamentary trust in your will to prevent your son-in-law from having access to your daughter’s inheritance.

Such instructions are very common among people who give serious thought in the estate plan in western countries all for the sake of protection for their next of kin.

Although it may sound like something only the rich can afford or need, it is not. Anyone who is thoughtful about the family’s future, such as you, should have a testamentary trust in their will.

Assuming you have a house for your daughter that you do not want her husband to inherit in the future or force her to sell it. You can create a testamentary trust for the house to benefit your daughter.

Upon your passing, the house will be held on trust by the executor allowing your daughter to reside in it rent free during her lifetime or so long as she wishes. She does not have ownership of the house, therefore preventing her husband inheriting it or forcing her to sell it. Upon her passing, the house will be transferred to her children or to another person of your choice.

If she wish the house to be sold off during your daughter’s lifetime, the executor could sell it and to use the proceeds solely for your daughter’s wellbeing until she passes away. Any balance left of the proceeds can be held on trust for your daughter’s children or given to another person or charity. By doing so, you prevent the property from going to your son-in-law.

With a well-planned testamentary trust, your legacy can be enjoyed by your daughter, while put out of reach of anyone you do not intend to benefit.

Another alternative you may consider is to have a pour-over will where all your assets are bequeathed to a trust set-up during your lifetime. This way, none of your assets can be claimed because they would devolve to your daughter alone under the trust after your death.

To have a well written testamentary trust in your will, you require guidance from an experienced estate planner. Do source out one from your locality.

