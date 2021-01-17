CMCO: Business events can operate with max attendance of 200 people or not exceeding 50 pct of premise capacity

KUCHING (Jan 17): Business events, meetings, conventions and exhibitions are allowed to operate during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with a maximum attendance of 200 people or not exceeding 50 per cent capacity of the premise.

The National Security Council stated the same applies to the tourism sector with the attendees observing social distancing and wearing of face masks.

The activities allowed to take place in the tourism sector are public tourism attraction products such as zoos, farms, aquariums, recreational parks, extreme, adventure and nature parks, among others.

“Heritage, culture and arts premises such as museum, library, arts gallery, cultural heritage arts centre, cultural performance stage and others are allow to operate. Family entertainment centres are also permitted.”

The council stated other tourism and cultural activities, aside from those placed under the ‘Negative List’, are subject to the existing SOPs governing tourism and cultural sectors in areas placed under CMCO.

Face-to-face meetings for official functions or work at offices, hotels or other institutions are permitted with the condition of adhering to social distance, mandatory wearing of face mask and the number of attendees must not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the premise or capped at 200 people only.

“All seminars, workshops, courses, trainings, conferences and lectures are allowed to proceed with the attendees not exceeding 50 per cent of the premise capacity or capped at 200 people only. Existing trainings can proceed as planned within the training institutions compound.”

The council also stated official or non-official government and private ceremonies including those involving wedding, engagement, feast, reception, anniversary celebration, reunion, retreat, birthday, praying session and other social events are allowed but the crowd is limited to not exceeding 50 per cent of the premise capacity.

Moreover, music recording, concert, film production and talk shows are allowed to proceed, whether its inside a studio or outside of premise, in CMCO areas with minimum crew on scene and without audience.

“Besides, childcare centres, nurseries and kindergartens are allowed to continue operation with the approval being granted by the relevant ministry or agency.”

The council also stated only students sitting public examinations, including Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), are allowed to return to schools and any further decisions will be made by the State Disaster Management Committee after consulting the state education department.