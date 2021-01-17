Covid-19: Record high 4,029 new cases yesterday, with eight fatalities — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday recorded a new high of 4,029 Covid-19 daily cases to take the total number of infections nationwide to 155,095, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that of the new cases, 4,021 were local transmissions and eight were imported cases.

“As for the local transmissions, 2,711 cases involved Malaysians while 1,310 were foreigners,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 yesterday.

He said 2,148 recoveries were reported yesterday, taking the cumulative recoveries from the virus to 117,375 or 75.7 per cent of the overall cases.

Eight fatalities were also reported yesterday, taking the death toll nationwide to 594, he said. Four of the deaths occurred in Sabah and one each in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Penang. All the victims, aged between 40 and 78, had a history of illnesses.

He said Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily cases, with 1,466, followed by Johor (719 cases) and Sabah (449 cases).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that six new clusters were detected yesterday, with three of them being workplace clusters, namely the Senai Cyber Cluster and Jalan Sembrong Cluster in Johor and Jalan Permata Cluster in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The other three clusters are the Tembok Nanas Cluster (detention centre) in Pontian, Johor; Taman Juta Cluster in Hilir Perak district; and Kampung Lebu Cluster related to a wedding reception and tahlil ceremony in the districts of Bentong and Kuantan in Pahang.

“The Senai Cyber Cluster recorded 114 cases, Jalan Permata Cluster 61 cases, Tembok Nanas 41 cases, Kampung Lebu Cluster 21 cases, Jalan Sembrong Cluster 18 cases and Taman Juta Cluster 14 cases,” he said.

To date, there are a total of 641 clusters. Of that total, 356 have ended, including five yesterday, namely the Impian Cluster, Utama Rini Cluster, Kuala Cluster, Malawati Cluster and Bulatan Construction Site Cluster.

Therefore, the number of active clusters being monitored stands at 285, of which 71 of them reported increased number of cases yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also said there were 205 patients being treated in the intensive care unit, with 79 of them intubated. — Bernama