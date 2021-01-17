Covid-19: Sarawak records 62 new cases today, involving 43 cases in Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 17): Sarawak recorded 62 new Covid-19 positive cases today with Sibu registering the majority of cases at 43, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said cases were also recorded in Miri (6), Kuching (3), Julau (2), Meradong (2), Beluru (2), Dalat (1), Bintulu (1), Kapit (1) and Belaga (1).

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,111 cases,” it said in a statement today.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu continues to register most of the state’s positive cases with 34 recorded in Sibu, two in Beluru and Julau, and one in Meradong, Dalat, Bintulu, Kapit and Belaga.

“In Sibu, nine other positive cases were detected from Covid-19 screenings involving individuals who went for screening at a health centre in the district,” said SDMC.

On the positive cases in Miri, it said a case has been linked to the Jelita Cluster while another involved the Bah Sayap Cluster.

“Four cases were detected from screening of symptomatic individuals with three categorised as local infection cases and another categorised as Import C as the patient had come from Kuching,” it said.

In Kuching, it said the district had detected a positive case from an individual who had Covid-19 symptoms while another was screened and found positive after having contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

The district also recorded one import case involving a Malaysian who came to the state from Johor.

“As for Meradong, it also recorded a positive case from an individual who underwent screening at a private health facility in Bintangor or the purpose of traveling abroad,” it said, adding that this case has been categorised as a local infection case.

Seven clusters remain active in the state with the Pasai Cluster remaining the largest, with the number of positive cases involving this cluster now increased to 599 cases.

The other active clusters are the Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri with 90 cases; Stutong Cluster in Kuching (38); Jelita Cluster in Miri (27); Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh (24); Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching (14); and Mador Cluster in Meradong (8).