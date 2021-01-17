Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia nears 160,000 total Covid-19 cases mark, after registering 3,339 infections today

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): Today sees 3,339 new Covid-19 cases recorded, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,434 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor remains in the lead with 1,314 cases reported.

“Sabah recorded the second highest with 393 cases, followed by Johor with 362 cases,” he said in a statement.

Of today’s cases, 15 are imported, in which the infections occurred abroad, while the remaining 3,324 cases are domestic.

Today’s number brings the total number of active cases to 37,782. Of the 3,324 domestic cases, 2,292 involve Malaysians while the remaining 1,032 are foreign citizens.

“Today also sees 2,676 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 120,051, or 75.8 per cent of all total cases.

“Similarly, 240 cases are currently being treated in Intensive Care Units, of which 93 require breathing assistance,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The director-general also announced seven more Covid-19-linked deaths today, bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the virus in the country to 601, or 0.38 per cent of all total cases.

“The victims were between the ages of 32 to 93, located in Johor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, and Selangor. Six of the victims were Malaysians, while one is a foreign citizen.

“All of them suffered from various pre-existing ailments including diabetes, high-blood pressure, dyslipidaemia, obesity, heart and kidney diseases, pulmonary tuberculosis and Alzheimer’s,” he said. – Malay Mail