Enforcement officers advised to be diplomatic when advising public to comply with SOPs, says Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 17): Enforcement officers from local authorities are advised to use the diplomatic approach when advising the public to comply with the standard operation procedures (SOPs) drawn up in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said he noticed there were still some who forgot to wear face masks in public areas during his visits.

Despite this, he said these enforcement officers must be commended for continuing to play their parts in ensuring the people continue to comply with the SOPs.

“Thank you to your untiring efforts. Sometimes I know it is a tough job where even just now during my visits I have noticed one or two persons not putting on or forgetting to use the face masks.

“But please use diplomatic approach to advise or remind them. Explain to them the objective is protect them and their families.

“Once again on behalf of the SDMC I would like to record our appreciation to the frontliners, the people and all government officers involved ” he said.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, made these remarks after making spot checks at the Kota Sentosa and Stutong Community Markets today to see for himself the public compliance on the SOPs.

According to him again, he was very impressed by the very high standard shown the public.

“We have seen almost 100 per cent compliance on the wearing of the face masks, the social distancing and the entry registration plus body temperature screening.

“This is very positive attitude and very good news for Sarawak. People are complying with the SOPs.

“In other word, they are giving full co-operation to our fight against the pandemic. I really appreciate the efforts,” he said.

Uggah hoped that other markets and shopping centres also have the same standard of compliance as shown in Kota Sentosa and Stutong Community Markets.

MBKS Mayor Dato Wee Hong Sing joined Uggah when he visited the Stutong Market.