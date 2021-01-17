Flood evacuees in Sarawak drop to 679, six evacuation centres open

KUCHING (Jan 17): The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak continued to drop to 679 victims at 4pm from 1,208 at 12pm today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee, only six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) are still open throughout the state.

In Kuching, only one PPS in Kuching is opened which is at Dewan Masyarakat Haji Kamaruddin Segedup with a total of 113 flood victims from 24 families are still seeking shelter there.

In Serian, SDMC said five PPS were still in operation to provide temporary shelter to 566 victims (165 families) who were still displaced.

The largest number of victims was still at SK Tanah Puteh, which had a total of 338 victims (100 families).

However, the number of victims had not increased since 8pm last night.

In Miri, the only PPS at Balai Raya Kampung Batu 1, where a family of seven was still displaced by the flood has been officially closed.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said works are being carried out to clean up villagers which were affected by the flood.

This includes Rantau Panjang, Kampung Tengah Sungai and Kampung Sinar Budi.

“We have deployed a total of 41 Bomba personnel from four fire stations to carry out the cleaning up operation,” said Khirudin.