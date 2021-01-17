Fractured section of flyover not serious – PWD

KOTA KINABALU: The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a committee to look into a fractured section of the flyover at Hilltop and formulate a permanent rectification with minimum disruption to the existing traffic flows.

The department said the problem was not as serious as the claims that have gone viral on social media.

PWD explained that the section which has problems was the approach ramp where a reinforced earth wall (RE wall) was used.

“The flyover has no problems. Reasons (for the crack) is due to differential settlement of the ground which caused deformation of the walls.”

The department acknowledged that the problem was ‘quite serious’ and needed to be rectified.

Nevertheless, PWD urged the public not to worry as the RE wall was designed to allow deformation, adding that the department was monitoring the section of the flyover closely.

Elaborating further, PWD said the top left lane of the ramp and bottom right lane have been closed since two weeks ago to allow the department to monitor the situation.

The department said this was the first ramp they encountered with such problems.

“We have set up a committee to look into this problem and study a permanent rectification solution with minimum disruption to the existing traffic flows.

“We will try our best to solve it as soon as possible,” the department assured.

Earlier, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said he had informed the PWD after image of the fractured section of the flyover went viral.

Phoong said the department and contractor were aware of the issue and would take the necessary action, including carrying out cement grouting.

Cement grouting is a process by which cement is injected under pressure to fill fractures and voids in concrete structures.

In addition, Phoong said he had texted Deputy Chief Minister cum Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to ensure the safety of the flyover for road users.