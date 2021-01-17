Gov’t and private health clinics, hospitals can operate on 24-hour basis during CMCO

KUCHING (Jan 17): All government and private health clinics and hospitals can operate 24 hours daily throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sarawak.

According to the National Security Council, pharmacies and shops selling medical drugs are permitted to operate from 6am to 10pm.

“Moreover, all premise owners must ensure customers maintain a distance of one-metre apart and customers must also check-in via MySejahtera or do so manually while having their body temperature taken,” stated the council.

Owners are also instructed to limit the number of customers permitted to be inside the premise at any one time and they should indicate clearly on the maximum number of customers allowed to be inside at any time.

“Workers, suppliers and customers are mandated to wear face mask when being inside a premise or at crowded public areas.”

The exemption granted for not required to wear masks are when being inside one’s home with family members, inside hotel room or other paid accommodation with household members, own’s working space, indoor and outdoor sports and recreational activities, travelling in a vehicle with household members, public indoor or outdoor areas without the presence of other individuals and when dining at public areas.

Indoor and outdoor sports and recreational activities for individual and team categories for the purpose of trainings, games, tournaments and championships are allowed as long as there is no audience.

“The approval for the public to operate and make use of sports facilities is limited with the adherence to sports and recreational SOPs.”

The organising of local and international championship and competitions is subjected to the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ approval and it is allowed as long as its ‘quarantine-based’ and without audience.

“The approval to be granted to participants and officers from foreign countries to come into Malaysia depends on the immigration department’s decisions with supporting letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests must be conducted on all participants, officers and reserve players involving in the tournament or championship three days prior to the start of the event and only those tested negatives are allowed to compete in the tournament.

On a separate matter, all activities at religious institutions are not allowed to be conducted for the time being but mosque and surau are permitted to broadcast calls to prayers and hold the five daily prayers and Friday prayers with attendance based on limitations set by the State Religious Authority.

“The management and workers at non-Islamic houses of worship are subjected to the SOPs issued by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor). Any non-Islamic festival celebrations are also subjected to the SOPs announced by Unifor,” said the council.