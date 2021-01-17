Kapayan rep urges state government to expedite aid efforts to flood victims in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang urges the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government to expedite efforts to send assistance to those affected by the flood in Penampang and other districts.

Jannie also urged the government to continue to source for funds for the flood mitigation project in Penampang.

Jannie in a statement today said she was saddened to see Donggongon township and surrounding villages like Kampung Hungab, Kampung Tunoh, Bundusan as well as a few housing estates there flooded again.

“During my time in government, I have tried to find a solution to the flooding problem. And even though I am in the Opposition now, I will still continue with my effort to address the problem,” she said.

According to the assemblywoman, the Penampang district natural disaster committee needed to get all those involved to help clean public areas as soon as the flood water recedes.

She added that volunteers were ready to help in the cleaning process provided that the authorities allowed them to do so seeing that Sabah is under the Movement Control Order (MCO) and SOPs must be adhered to.

Jannie also said that Penampang District Officer had given a group of volunteers called ‘Broom Army’ the green light to help in the cleaning of public areas once the flood water recedes.

Meanwhile Senator Adrian Lasimbang who is part of the ‘Broom Army’ said they are on standby to help pending the proper MCO SOPs from the authorities and when the weather improves.

On another note, the Penampang district police station was also flooded again and a video of a police personnel using a kayak as a mode of transportation had gone viral on social media.

Several areas on Sabah’s west coast experienced flooding due to the continuous rain fall since Saturday afternoon. It has been raining for more than 15 hours.