Kapit folk advised to have heightened awareness on preventive measures to keep Covid-19 at bay

SIBU (Jan 17): Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has advised Kapit folk to have a heightened awareness on preventive measures to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Nanta, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, stressed that it is most important to observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid out by the Ministry of Health (MoH) as well as practising the new normal in particular, wearing face masks, social distancing, sanitising hands and avoid crowded places.

He expressed confidence that if everyone could educate themselves early and to safeguard themselves and families, the efforts to curb the spread of the virus in Kapit would come to fruition.

Nanta noted that a total of 13 longhouse areas in Kapit and Song were imposed with a lockdown from Jan 3 until yesterday as part of the government’s efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

He said this stemmed from the concerns that a part of the residents became the close contacts for the Covid-19 positive case before this.

“Overall, a total of 149 units of houses or doors were imposed with a lockdown in Kapit and Song. I view seriously the spread of Covid-19 infection in my area and the Kapit parliamentary constituency representative office and Bukit Goram assemblyman will work together with the authorities to ensure the transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic completely curbed.

“My representative in the Kapit parliamentary constituency office will always inform and update information as well as assistance that can be channelled.,” he said in a press statement today.

Earlier, he noted that the total Covid-19 positive cases recorded across the state stood at 69 yesterday, which was an increase of nine cases from Jan 15.

“According to the data release by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Sibu recorded the highest number of cases at 30, followed by Kuching (10), Bintulu (nine), Kanowit (five), Miri (four), Meradong (two), Asajaya (two), Selangau (two), Lubok Antu (one), Samarahan (one), Sarikei (one), Simunjan (one) and Sebauh (one).

“The increase has resulted in the total Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to climb to 2,049 as of Jan 16. As Kapit MP, I feel quite relieved to note there are no new cases recorded in the parliamentary constituency of P 215.

“Nevertheless, at the same time, cannot be complacent. Thus far, there are two cases recorded in Kapit involving a non-citizen and citizen on Jan 2 and 13 respectively,” he said.