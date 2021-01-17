Labourers arrested in Sibu for suspected involvement in murder

SIBU (Jan 17): The police have arrested two labourers for suspected involvement in the murder of their friend, who was found dead yesterday at a durian orchard in Mile 16, Jalan Sibu/Bintulu here.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects aged between 33 and 37 were picked up from a longhouse at Mile 16, Jalan Sibu/Bintulu at 9.20pm on the same day the body was discovered.

He said that the body of victim identified as Dimun Langie, 49, from Rumah Anthony at Mile 16, Jalan Sibu/Bintulu here was discovered by his nephew.

“The victim’s nephew and four of his friends went to search for the victim after he failed to return home on Friday.

“They found his body lying on the ground, about 500 metres from his motorcycle that was parked at the path leading to a durian orchard there,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that their initial investigations found the victim went out from his house last Friday at around 9pm, before riding his motorcycle to go fishing.

However, at about 5pm yesterday, the victim’s wife told their nephew to look for his uncle after he failed to return home, he added.

“His nephew called their longhouse chief after they found the body at 6.45pm. Their longhouse chief later alerted the police.

“The victim was found with bruises on his cheek and left side of his stomach, scratches on his forehead, thigh and left leg as well as bleeding on his nose and ears.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.05pm by a medical officer from Sibu Hospital. There was also mud stain on his body,” he said.

He said that the suspects and the victim were close friends as their longhouses were located nearby.

Stanley said a postmortem on the victim’s body will be conducted tomorrow (Jan 18).

As for the suspects, he said they will be remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.