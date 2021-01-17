MetMalaysia issues warning of heavy rain, strong winds over northern Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of heavy rain and strong winds over the northern part of Sarawak.

In a statement issued today, MetMalaysia forecasted that the weather condition is expected to occur in Subis, Beluru, Marudi and Miri districts as well as in Limbang and this will last until tomorrow (Jan 18).

With the prevailing northeast monsoon conditions, thunderstorms with showers have also been forecasted over most parts of Sarawak during this week (Jan 17-23).

Data posted on MetMalaysia website showed that Kuching district would be experiencing downpours during the week, with rain in Bau and Lundu districts forecasted to occur starting Jan 19.

Thunderstorms with downpours are also forecasted to occur in Sarikei, Betong, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri during the week.

The weather condition forecasted over the state was also confirmed by MetMalaysia Sarawak director Ambun Dindang when contacted today.

“Thunderstorms (with rain) are possible, and we will monitor the weather continuously.

“If there are any (weather) warning, we will update it,” he said.

MetMalaysia had previously forecasted isolated thunderstorms with showers over most parts of Sarawak and expected to occur during late evening and persists until night over Sarawak’s interior.

Rain was also expected over the state’s western coastal areas in the morning due to ‘Borneo Vortex’ – a convergence of air mass with high moisture content that occurs over Borneo, normally associated with heavy rain.

This is expected to last until mid-March.