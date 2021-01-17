More flood victims being evacuated to temporary evacuation centres in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): More flood victims are being evacuated to the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Sabah, with more centres opened in Penampang, Putatan, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) reported 270 victims from 153 villages have been moved to nine PPS as of 12pm today.

A PPS Dewan Binsulung in Paitan recorded the highest number of victims relocated at 52. Meanwhile, another PPS at Dewan Kubambangan recorded 21 victims.

Dewan Kampung Kusilad in Pitas received 45 more victims, while Dewan Likas and Masjid Jamek in Kota Kinabalu received 39 and 12 victims.

More PPS were receiving victims, namely Rumah Kelab Kompleks Sukan in Penampang, Dewan Serbaguna PPR Ketiau in Putatan, Dewan Tun Said in Kota Belud and Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort.

The Meteorology Department predicted heavy rain to continue in Kudat, Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan until Jan 18.