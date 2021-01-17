No compromise for cops found to have neglected their duties, says Miri police chief

MIRI (Jan 17): The police will not compromise with any officers or personnel who have been found to have neglected their duties, said Miri district police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari.

Referring to an incident where a 16-year-old girl who claimed to have been raped by a male suspect while being locked up at a police station here on Jan 9, Hakemal assured the public that appropriate action and punishment would be imposed against the policemen involved if they are found to have neglected their duties.

He, however, said the police could not reveal any further information regarding the case as it involved a juvenile.

“This is in accordance with Section 15 (1) of the Children Act 2001 which does not allow any party to disclose information regarding the victim and the case is still under court hearing,” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, Hakemal said the Integrity and Standard Compliance Division of the Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) has carried out an investigation and preliminary actions have been taken against the two policemen involved.

“Both of them have been suspended from work starting Jan 14 until the disciplinary investigation is completed. Further investigation on this matter will be carried out by Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters (IPK),”

“The police wish to emphasise to the community that we will not have any compromise or tolerance with any of our officers or policemen are negligent in carrying out their daily duties and appropriate action and punishment will be taken against them,” he added.

Hakemal disclosed that an investigation paper on the incident has been completed and the suspect has been charged in the Sessions Court (Children’s Court) here under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

“The suspect has pleaded guilty to the charge read.

“This clearly shows the police are seriously looking at this incident and committed in carrying out our investigation so that the suspect is brought to justice and receives fair punishment,” said Hakemal.

In this respect, Hakemal appealed for cooperation from all parties including those from the media fraternity and the community by not making any speculation regarding the incident as it would disrupt investigation and lead to unpeaceful situation among the community.

“Therefore, all parties are requested to provide some space for investigation to be carried out thoroughly,” added Hakemal.

The incident was brought to light after the victim, accompanied by her father, lodged a police report yesterday (Jan 16) afternoon.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, when contacted last night, disclosed two the policemen who were on duty on the night when the victim claimed to have been raped by a male detainee have been suspended.

Aidi assured that stern action would be taken against the policemen and their supervisor in the event of negligence and non-compliance to the standard operating procedure while on duty.