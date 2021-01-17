NSC releases SOPs for CMCO in Sarawak from Jan 18-31

KUCHING (Jan 17): The National Security Council (NSC) has released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Sarawak which will be being placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting tomorrow until Jan 31.

The state is being divided into eight zones, namely Kuching (including the division of Samarahan and Serian), Sri Aman, Sarikei (including Betong division), Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

The SOPs do not apply to Sibu division as it was placed under MCO due to a drastic surge in new Covid-19 cases.

“Travelling between zones is not allowed unless for essential services that have obtained police permit but travelling within the zones are allowed,” stated the council.

Heading towards the Movement Control Order (MCO) or Enhanced MCO areas are not permitted without police permit.

The number of passengers allowed in a vehicle is based on the vehicle’s capacity but high-risk individuals and children are discouraged from visiting crowded and public areas.

The movement of private and government vehicles and those of private companies for the purpose of travelling to and from places of work or for official government business must adhere to the vehicle’s capacity for the number of passengers transporting.

Vehicles transporting workers, including private vehicle, are allowed provided that they comply with the relevant SOPs.

All activities and services at airports and ports are allowed to operate.

Public transportation services including public, express bus, ferry, air flight, taxi, e-hailing services and other public transportation are allowed to operate as according to the operating hours stated in their license.

Food delivery services are allowed to operate from 6am until 10pm throughout the CMCO period.

“All businesses, economic sectors and industries are permitted to operate as fixed by the government. Markets, shopping centre and retail stores are to operate according to the SOPs from 6am to 10pm.”

The council stated restaurants, food stalls, food trucks, street food vendors, mobile food vendors, hawker centres, food stalls or kiosks at the roadside, retail store and sundry shops can operate from 6am to 10am in adherence to the SOPs issued for the food sector.

“Restaurants and food stalls are allowed to provide dine-in services with the condition of maintaining a distance of one-metre apart between diners, as well as permitted to provide take-away, delivery and drive-thru services from 6am to 10pm.”

Daily, wholesale, agriculture and night markets, as well as midnight bazaar, are permitted to operate until 10pm in accordance to the operating hours stated in their license or permit and to be monitored by the relevant authorities or the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela).

Petrol stations, laundry services and other business operations for daily needs can operate from 6am to 10pm.

All economic sectors and industries within CMCO areas are to operate as decided by the government and vehicles involving in the manufacturing, businesses or any industries are permitted to move around.

“The sectors of fishery, plantation, agriculture, breeding and all that related to the food supply chain are permitted to operate.”

As for activities placed under the ‘Negative List’, night clubs or pubs, theme park, karaoke (including family karaoke), indoor playground, movie theatres, massage centre, spa and reflexology centres are not allowed to operate during the period of CMCO.

Tourism activities to Enhanced MCO areas, local travelling outside of the state or travelling within the state by foreigners are not allowed, except travellers from foreign countries as specified by the government.

Activities involving more than 200 people are prohibited or activities that are difficult to enforce social distancing among the crowd are not allow to take place.