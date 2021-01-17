‘Panel has final decision on late registration of births’

SIBU: A panel for late registration of births makes the final decision on whether applications are approved or otherwise, said the National Registration Department (JPN) Putrajaya in a statement on Friday.

JPN Putrajaya said applications for late registration of births in Sarawak have to be registered under Section 24, Births & Deaths Registration Ordinance (Sarawak Cap. 10).

The department said this in a written response to thesundaypost article, ‘Chang asks why Sarawak JPN director cannot approve late registration of birth certificates’ on Jan 10.

“All applications for late registration of births received will be processed and forwarded to JPN Sarawak headquarters for a decision. The final decision on whether approved or otherwise for each application will be decided by the panel of late registration of births.

“Applications that have been approved will be issued birth certificates in line with the prescribed jurisdiction under the Births & Deaths Registration Ordinance (Sarawak Cap. 10),” said JPN Putrajaya.

Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang had called on the state government to look into why JPN Putrajaya was still involved in the approval of issuance of late registration of birth certificates in Sarawak when the JPN Sarawak state director was vested with the authority to approve it.

According to her, Section 3A of the National Registration Act 1959 allows the JPN state director to exercise all the powers and perform all the duties of the JPN director-general.