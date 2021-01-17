PWD, contractor to take necessary action to repair fractured section of Hilltop flyover, says Luyang rep

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said the the Public Works Department (PWD) and contractor will take the necessary action, including carrying our cement grouting to repair the fractured section of the flyover at Hilltop.

Cement grouting is a process whereby cement is injected under pressure to fill fractures and voids in concrete structures.

In responding to a viral image of the Hilltop flyover, Phoong said he has forwarded the matter to the PWD and they were aware of the issue.

Phoong said he has also sent a message to Deputy Chief Minister cum Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to ensure the safety of the flyover for road users.